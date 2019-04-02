A judge found a Sanford woman not criminally responsible and ordered her committed to Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta for driving onto a baseball field and killing a man last year.

Two psychologists testified Tuesday in York County Superior Court that Carol Sharrow was experiencing a manic episode at the time. Neither the prosecutor nor the defense team challenged that conclusion.

“The evidence is uncontradicted and uncontroverted that Ms. Sharrow is delusional,” Justice John O’Neil said. “She has an acute psychiatric illness and accordingly lacks a substantial capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of her conduct.”

Sharrow, 52, was charged with manslaughter and 14 other crimes for the bizarre hit-and-run incident on June 1.

Police said Sharrow drove a maroon Honda onto the field at Goodall Park during a youth baseball game. As many as 300 people were at the park that day, and witnesses said she sped around the bases in her sedan and hit Donald Parkhurst as she fled the ballpark. He reportedly pushed some children out of the way before he was hit.

Parkhurst, 68, died on the way to the hospital. His family and friends attended the hearing Tuesday at York County Superior Court, but they did not speak in court.

O’Neil said he understood that the outcome would be unsatisfying for Parkhurst’s loved ones.

“I suspect many of you will leave here with the sense that justice has not been accomplished,” O’Neil said to them. “But the court is required to evaluate the evidence here.”

Sharrow, wearing a black pantsuit, spoke only to answer the judge’s questions. She did not look at the crowd of people and reporters gathered in the courtroom.

This story will be updated.

