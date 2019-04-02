Every single Maine voter should feel like their vote counts. That’s how democracy should work. We should never have policies that make voters feel like their votes don’t matter or their participation in democracy isn’t vital.

Maine legislators can make Maine voters more powerful in presidential elections by joining 12 states and D.C. in passing the National Popular Vote bill. (The bill is awaiting signature in Delaware and New Mexico). When states that combine at least 270 electoral votes (the current number is 181) pass the bill, the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact will take effect. The compact will award 270 electoral votes and the White House to the candidate who garners the most popular votes across all 50 states and DC.

Here’s the simple math. Today, Maine voters control just four electoral votes. We aren’t very powerful. But under the National Popular Vote system, we have a direct say in awarding 270 electoral votes — enough to elect a president. What’s more, every Maine vote — Democrat or Republican — will make a difference, because a candidate must win the popular vote in order to win the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

Liesha Petrovich

Norway

