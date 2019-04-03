Castlebay will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at UMA Jewett Auditorium, 46 University Drive in Augusta.

The Concerts at Jewett series, sponsored by University of Maine at Augusta College of Arts and Sciences and UMA Senior College, will feature Julia Lane and Fred Gosbee of the folk duo Castlebay in “Bygone Ballads of Maine.”

Lane on celtic harp and Gosbee on 12-string guitar, fiddle and woodwinds will treat the audience to music collected across the state from coastal seafaring communities to woodland logging camps. Recently Lane has transcribed about 150 nautical songs from field recordings collected in Maine (1925-1945) from the Helen Hartness Flanders Collection at Middlebury College, Middlebury, Vermont, and the program will include some of these songs.

Castlebay tours the U.S. east coast as well as Ireland, Scotland and England.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for students and is free for children 12 and younger.

Tickets are available at Dave’s Appliance, 59 Central St., in Winthrop and at the door.

For more information, call 621-3551, email [email protected] or visit concertsatjewett.com.

