Magical Strings will return to River Arts in Damariscotta. This dynamic Celtic duo will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at 241 U.S. Route 1.

Since 1978, Philip and Pam Boulding have drawn a loyal following worldwide, captivated by their energetic arrangements of celtic music and their own engaging compositions that intertwine celtic roots with classical and world music influences.

They have toured worldwide for over 40 years and recorded 22 albums. At River Arts they will perform on their own hand-crafted celtic harps and hammered dulcimers along with whistles, button accordion, concertina and more.

Admission will cost $15 at the door.

For more information, call 563-1507 or visit riverartsme.org.

