A Maine State Police trooper was struck and killed Wednesday morning on I-95 in Hampden, the department announced.

The trooper has not been identified.

The crash took place south of the Colebrook Road overpass just after 7:30 a.m. The southbound lanes at the crash site have been closed and traffic is being diverted at the Colebrook exit.

The trooper was out of his vehicle at the site of disabled car along the I-95 and the other vehicle involved in the crash was a tractor trailer . The trooper was rushed by ambulance to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he died.

State Police said a news conference is likely at 3 p.m. this afternoon at the state police barracks in Bangor to provide additional details of the crash and the identity of the trooper.

This story will be updated.

