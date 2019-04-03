The man who was arrested after a stabbing at Portland’s State Theatre last year is currently serving a month in jail.

Joseph Lewis, 28, pleaded guilty last month to reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon – a Class C felony. He is at the Cumberland County Jail and will be released later this month.

But District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck said the conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor assault in 18 months if Lewis follows the conditions of his plea agreement and stays out of trouble with the law. That agreement is called a deferred disposition.

Sahrbeck said that agreement was appropriate because of the defendant’s lack of criminal history, and the victim did not object.

“We thought it was in the interest of justice,” Sahrbeck said.

Defense attorney Heather Gonzales, who represented Lewis, did not respond to a request for comment.

The incident took place during an Oct. 21 concert by a California group, Dirty Heads.

Court documents show the assault occurred after a series of exchanges between Lewis and a small group of people whom Lewis did not know. Members of the group told police that Lewis was “lurking” near them and making them uncomfortable. Lewis told police he used a small nail file on his key chain as a weapon after he was pushed by another patron near the stage.

Police and State Theatre security ushered the roughly 1,800 people out of the building as investigators searched the crowd for the suspect. Lewis fled to his apartment but later turned himself in to police. He was initially indicted on a charge of aggravated assault, a Class B felony.

The victim suffered one puncture wound about a half-inch long in his back and was expected to make a full recovery.

