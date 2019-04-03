The chance to weigh in on candidates for school superintendent doesn’t come around often.

But some people living in the Regional School Unit 2 district — which includes Dresden, Farmingdale, Hallowell, Monmouth and Richmond — will have just that chance. The district’s board of directors is looking for community members to be a part of the committee that will help select a replacement for Superintendent William Zima, who is leaving the district at the end of the school year in June.

“These volunteers ideally would be people with a vested interest in RSU 2,” said RSU 2 board Chairman Jon Hamann.

The interview committee will be made up of staff members and residents of RSU 2, along with school board members and administrators. Four or five volunteers will be teachers or staff members, and two or three volunteers will be community members who preferably have a connection to the district, such as parents or guardians of students or family members involved in school activities.

“We are looking for people who would be affected by decisions that the RSU makes,” Hamann said.

The district forms similar interview committees when hiring principals at its schools, with community members involved in that school.

“We used the same process hiring Bill Zima,” Hamann said.

Cory Munsey, of Richmond, participated as community member on the interview committee that hired Zima. He also has been a school board member and has been on the committee for hiring all three RSU 2 superintendents.

“I work in education as an assistant principal (at Mabel I. Wilson School in Cumberland), so I really see the power that the superintendent has to drive the direction of a school district,” Munsey said.

Hamann said the board is seeking a superintendent to be “someone focused on the learning who has had experience in teaching and administration.”

“We want the new superintendent to continue to execute the vision of being student-centered and proficiency-based,” he said. “We want students to continue to have a choice in how they learn, and we need someone who can execute that vision.”

The new superintendent also will oversee the opening of the Monmouth consolidated school in 2020.

“That is the only large project we currently have,” said Zima, who has been the superintendent for the district since 2015.

The application period for the superintendent position is open until April 15, and those interested in being a part of the selection committee should respond by that time. If there are a significant number of volunteers, the board will choose members that will create a diverse group for the interview process.

The board will go through résumés and narrow the field of applicants down to smaller group to interview, while the interview committee will create a list of questions to ask candidates.

Hamann expects the board will be able to announce who the new superintendent is during May, and hopefully there can be a short overlap time for the superintendents to work together.

Those interested in joining the interview team can send a brief description of their qualifications with a letter of interest to Sue Corbett at the central office, at [email protected] or at RSU No. 2 Central Office, 7 Reed St., Hallowell, ME 04347.

