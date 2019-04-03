The Winthrop Maine Historical Society will host retired educator David Cook from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Winthrop Town Office, 17 Highland Ave.

Cook’s talk, “The Town Farm: A Nineteenth Century Response to Rural Poverty,” will focus on demographic changes of the period, as well as the local response to poverty at that time.

Cook is a longtime resident of Winthrop, and serves as the town historian. He is a retired history teacher who taught in schools for 45 years. He also has worked for the Norlands Living History Center in Livermore, as well as Old Fort Western in Augusta.

The program is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call Shane Billings, adult services librarian at Bailey Public Library, at 377-8673.

