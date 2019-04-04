WATERVILLE — A Farmers’ Market, featuring locally-grown, fresh produce, as well as other seasonal products, will be hosted by the Waterville Tractor Supply Company from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at 10 JFK Plaza, according to a news release from the store.

Those who attend can shop infor baked goods, homemade crafts, local produce and honey, all produced in the Waterville area.

Participating vendors will be set up in front of the store.

For more information, call the Waterville Tractor Supply at 877-7775.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: