JACKMAN — The Forest Hills Mathematics Team recently received the results of its fourth round in the East/West Conference (Class D ) Math Meet competition.

Out of 21 members for the Tigers, five scored within the Top 5 of their grade level.

Individual results for Meet 4:

• Top 5 seniors (from all schools): Alexandra Lessard, fifth place;

• Top 5 sophomores (from all schools): Parker Desjardins, fourth place, and Alexis Campbell, fifth place;

• Top 5 freshmen (from all schools): Carli Frigon (seventh grader), second place, and Mason Desjardins (eighth grader) fourth place.

Additionally, senior Alexandra Lessard’s year-to-date results have her in sixth place for the East-West Conference’s overall standings.

