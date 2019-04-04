Our national and international leadership has its focus on perks and entrenched privileges rather than addressing the frightful dangers threatening mankind. The present day real worries should foremost be about climate change, plastic particles in the bellies of fish, and the reproductive frenzy that is responsible for the population explosion. The blind are still leading the blind.

Fortunately, the younger generation most likely to suffer the terminal effects of fossilized and ineffective leadership is beginning to be alarmed. A Swedish teenager, Greta Thunberg, 16, has started a crusade that should have been started long ago, as the arctic icecaps were disappearing. Rallies are held every Friday by youngsters around the world to rouse their governments into action.

Thunberg courageously and eloquently addressed the United Nations Climate Conference last December, and she was invited to speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January.

Thunberg and thousands of youngsters across the globe are calling for immediate action to save the planet, putting leadership to shame. It will take no less than a groundswell to limit the inaction of our elected officials.

Howard N. Stewart

Manchester

