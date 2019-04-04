The nearly $5 million renovation of the Waterville Opera House seven years ago continues to pay dividends as the complexity of productions grows, including “The Wizard of Oz,” which is set to take the stage Friday, and in some cases, fly over the stage.

A new lift system will enable witches to fly on the conveyance of their choice, whether broom or bubble, and monkeys to take wing to snatch Dorothy and her little dog, Toto.

In addition to flying monkeys and witches that will require courage from spectators, the brains it took to create 600 lighting and projection settings will produce flashing lights, haze and fog effects that will require the audience to take heart and see the heroine Dorothy all the way home.

The Opera House, which dates to 1902, re-opened in 2012 after a one-year hiatus needed to complete the massive $4.9 million renovation project, which included new balcony seating, new flooring, restored woodwork and the installation of new technical equipment.

Performances of “The Wizard of Oz” are scheduled for tonight, Saturday and April 12 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday and April 13 and 14 at 2 p.m.

