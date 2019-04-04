MONMOUTH — A reported structure fire and woods fire brought firefighters from several towns Thursday afternoon.

The first calls for a structure fire on Carver Road came in after 3:30 p.m., and fire officials closed Route 126 to traffic shortly after 4 p.m.

At 4:10 p.m., forestry units were requested to respond to a woods fire in the area, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Carver Road runs off Route 126, just west of Woodbury and Sand ponds.

This story will be updated.

