What’s the matter with our collective national intelligence regarding our southern border? We don’t seem to remember the advice of Robert Frost, who said, “Good fences make good neighbors.” Nor do we remember Abraham Lincoln’s advice, “You can’t strengthen the weak by weakening the strong.”

I think Donald Trump is the only president that we’ve had in a long time who is really loyal to the Constitution. He is the friend of the Constitution and of our genuine liberties — and he has the guts to do it.

Are we educated anymore, or are we just indoctrinated?

Who was the French philosopher who said, “I may disagree with what you say, but I’ll fight to the death for your right to say it!” That is the true spirit of our Founding Fathers and of our Constitution. We’ve had enough lies.

Down with political correctness, and up with the constitution.

Robert B. Acheson

Augusta

Share

< Previous

Next >