FARMINGTON — Shevenell Webb will give a talk about Maine weasels at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, in room C23 of the Robert’s Learning Center at 270 Main St., on the campus of the

University of Maine at Farmington, according to a news release from Western Maine Audubon.

Weasels represent a diverse group of small, carnivorous mammals that live in aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems all over the world. The presentation will include information about weasel ecology, status, and natural history. Those who attend also can handle pelts and skulls of the various species.

Webb is a wildlife biologist for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife in Bangor. Her primary duties include research and management of a wide variety of small- and medium-sized mammals, including bats, northern bog lemmings, beavers, bobcats, fishers and coyotes. Before joining the department last year, she worked in western Canada for 10 years, where she was involved in researching wolverines, conducting aerial surveys on moose and elk, and restoring wildlife habitat.

Webb received her bachelor’s degree in wildlife ecology at the University of Maine in Orono and her Masters in Environmental Biology and Ecology at the University of Alberta.

She lives in Mount Vernon with her family and spends her free time gardening, birding, picking berries, raising chickens and pigs, making maple syrup, hiking and canoeing.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, email Burt Knapp at [email protected].

