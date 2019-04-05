Marion Gray in Switzerland Photo courtesy of Vose Library

UNION — Warren resident and Registered Maine Guide Marion Gray will share stories and photos of her dream hut-to-hut hiking trip in Switzerland in July 2018.

The talk, which is part of the Vose Armchair Adventure Series, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Vose Library, 392 Common Road.

Gray’s trip, through her photographic presentation, will feature her two-week trek in the Matterhorn region of the Swiss Alps.

Snacks and conversation will follow in the Main Lobby.

For more information, call Angie McKenna, library director, at 785-4733.

