UNION — Warren resident and Registered Maine Guide Marion Gray will share stories and photos of her dream hut-to-hut hiking trip in Switzerland in July 2018.
The talk, which is part of the Vose Armchair Adventure Series, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Vose Library, 392 Common Road.
Gray’s trip, through her photographic presentation, will feature her two-week trek in the Matterhorn region of the Swiss Alps.
Snacks and conversation will follow in the Main Lobby.
For more information, call Angie McKenna, library director, at 785-4733.
