DAMARISCOTTA — Bidding for the River Arts’ Silent Auction will close at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at 241 U.S. Route 1. Light refreshments will be offered from 2 to 3 p.m.

The auction offers an opportunity to bid on a variety of art by 35 Maine artists. Available treasures include photographs, paintings, ceramics, glasswork, collage etc.

Proceeds from the auction will be dedicated to improving River Arts’ exterior and signage in order to better serve Maine’s arts community.

The mission of River Arts is to nurture and encourage participation in the arts throughout Maine. As a part of its mission, River Arts provides exhibition,

studio and performance spaces, and classes and workshops for people of all ages and abilities and supports a wide range of activities in artistic disciplines by partnering with other arts and performance organizations to produce programs. It holds 10-themed, open, juried exhibitions per year, with some of Maine’s most prominent art community members as jurors. The gallery program creates opportunity for artist to have their work selected, participate in the gallery process, and sell their work.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

For more information, call 563-1507 or visit riverartsme.org.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: