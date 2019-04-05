The Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed will hold its 13th annual Spring Nature Day Camp will be held during April school vacation week at the YMCA Camp of Maine on Cobbossee Lake in East Winthrop.

Two, two-day sessions will be offered: Tuesday and Wednesday, April 16 and17, and Thursday and Friday, April 18 and19. Both sessions, open to children in grades 3-5, will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost is $90 per camper or chose from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for $105 per camper.

Each camp session includes a mixture of indoor and outdoor activities that will focus on the natural world, including geocaching, fishing, hiking and exploring pond, stream and forest habitats.

Use of all equipment and healthy daily afternoon snacks will be provided. Limited scholarships are available.

To download a registration form, visit watershedfriends.com.

For more information, contact Cami Wilbert, education and outreach director, at 621-4100 or [email protected]

Share

filed under: