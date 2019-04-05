BOSTON — Katherine Thompson, of Waterville, was inducted March 26 into the Emmanuel College chapter of Sigma Beta Delta, the international honor society in business, management and administration.

Sigma Beta Delta, founded in 1994, was established to honor students who have attained superior records in business programs in schools and colleges with regional accreditation. Membership in Sigma Beta Delta is the highest national recognition a business student can receive at a college or university with a Sigma Beta Delta chapter. To be eligible for membership, a business student must rank in the top 10 percent of the junior class or the top 20 percent senior of the senior class, and be invited to membership by the faculty officers.

