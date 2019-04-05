Westbrook police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested two people at a Saco Street apartment Thursday night and charged them with aggravated drug trafficking of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Charged were 34-year-old Aaron Dansky and 27-year-old Kelly Palmer, formerly of Dover, N.H.
They both face one count of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs after police found the drugs and more than $6,000 in cash in the apartment they shared.
The charges were raised to aggravated because the apartment is within 1,000 feet of the Saccarappa School on Huntress Avenue, police said.
The charge is a Class A felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000.
-
Maine Crime
Augusta man arrested on a charge of gross sexual assault
-
Religion and Values
Vatican meets lawyers opposed to the criminalization of gays
-
Religion and Values
At 94, Mormon president proves himself open to change
-
Community
April vacation At The Mill offered
-
Local & State
Website grows number of central Mainers volunteering with nonprofits