Westbrook police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested two people at a Saco Street apartment Thursday night and charged them with aggravated drug trafficking of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Charged were 34-year-old Aaron Dansky and 27-year-old Kelly Palmer, formerly of Dover, N.H.

They both face one count of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs after police found the drugs and more than $6,000 in cash in the apartment they shared.

The charges were raised to aggravated because the apartment is within 1,000 feet of the Saccarappa School on Huntress Avenue, police said.

The charge is a Class A felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $30,000.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: