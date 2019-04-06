IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 5:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
6:59 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
7:31 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
7:46 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
8:33 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.
10:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Littlefield Street.
10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
Saturday at 12:32 a.m., intoxicated people were reported at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Stone Street.
12:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Denali Way.
IN BINGHAM, Friday at 4:28 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Baker Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:14 a.m., police made an arrest after a report of a disturbance on Page Terrace.
11:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gerald Terrace.
IN HARTLAND, Friday at 2:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.
4:42 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Friday at 10:22 a.m., a theft was reported on Martins Road.
12:14 p.m., a theft was reported on Martins Road.
6:52 p.m., police made an arrest on Golf Course Road.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 3:44 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on School Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 7:18 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Rebecca Street.
10:29 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Waterville Road.
Saturday at 1:59 a.m., police made an arrest on Mechanic Street.
IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:34 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on South Alpine Street.
9:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.
3:31 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Fairfield Street.
4:14 p.m., an assault was reported. No location was given.
IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 10:24 p.m., threatening was reported on D Street.
11:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Livingston Street.
1:38 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Taylor Road.
4:31 p.m., police made an arrest while helping another agency on Somerset Avenue.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 1:07 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.
2:38 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Indian Ridge.
4:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
5:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.
5:35 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Cedar Street.
6:25 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Indian Ridge.
7:39 p.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.
8:44 p.m., vandalism was reported on Water Street.
Saturday at 12:58 a.m., police made an arrest on Milburn Street.
1:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.
IN SMITHFIELD, Friday at 3:47 p.m., vandalism was reported on Fitzgerald South Lane.
Saturday at 9:53 a.m., threatening was reported on Village Road.
IN STARKS, Friday at 12;12 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Faulkner Hill Road.
3:48 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Faulkner Hill Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:19 a.m., a report of a hit-and-run accident was investigated on Silver Street.
8:19 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at a credit union on College Avenue.
8:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near the school on Pleasant Street.
8:53 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at a store on Sanger Avenue.
9:07 a.m., a noise complaint was investigated on May Street.
9:41 a.m., a report of fraud or forgery was taken from Water Street.
9:54 a.m., a theft was reported on Sherwin Street.
10:33 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Sunset Terrace.
11:27 a.m., a theft was reported on Summer Street.
1:22 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Ridge Road.
2:51 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Summer Street.
3:58 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on Gray Avenue.
4:04 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported at Walmart.
4:31 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at a credit union on Main Street.
5:43 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported at a store on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:48 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Gold Street.
4:49 p.m.,police were called to assist another agency on Wilson Street.
6:22 p.m., an assault was reported on Burleigh Street.
4:16 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported at a restaurant on The Concourse.
7:27 p.m., a summons was issued for shoplifting at Walmart.
7:45 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
9:08 p.m., a theft was reported on Gray Avenue.
9:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
10:55 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halde Street.
Saturday at 12:19 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Crestwood Drive.
2:14 a.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart. A man and a woman were charged.
IN WINSLOW, Friday at 2:44 p.m., the first of nine liquor law violations at stores and restaurants was reported.
2:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the school on Garand Street.
7 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Blue Heron Lane.
7:21 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Abbott Road.
Saturday at 1:21 a.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Bay Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:05 a.m., a 24-year-old Augusta man was summonsed on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days, on West River Road.
1:53 p.m., a 70-year-old Pittston man was summonsed on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Gage Street.
4:59 p.m., a 60-year-old Readfield woman was summonsed on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Penley Street.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 1:50 p.m., Kevin Wayne Nibby Goodridge, 37, of Gardiner, was arrested on Cony Street on warrants and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked and displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate.
6:13 p.m., Jay Allen Buotte, 57, of Augusta, was arrested on Chapel Street and charged with violating a condition of release.
11:29 p.m., Michelle L. Lovejoy, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on Union Street and charged with violating a condition of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 4:02 p.m., Zackery Smith, 28, a transient from Waterville, was arrested on Gray Avenue on two warrants.
Saturday at 1:37 a.m., Stephen Weaver, 28, of Albion, was arrested on Bay Street in Winslow on a charge of operating under the influence.
-
Nation & World
Maggots, mice fall into California prison dining hall
-
Local & State
Mysterious Augusta poet’s words rediscovered in basement in France
-
Nation & World
Netanyahu vows to annex West Bank settlements if re-elected
-
Business
Arizona utility will try to switch coal power plant to wood
-
Local & State
China residents weigh in on selectmen’s raises, fire departments’ budgets