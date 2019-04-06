IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 5:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

6:59 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

7:31 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

7:46 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

8:33 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Union Street.

10:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Littlefield Street.

10:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

Saturday at 12:32 a.m., intoxicated people were reported at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Stone Street.

12:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Denali Way.

IN BINGHAM, Friday at 4:28 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Baker Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 10:14 a.m., police made an arrest after a report of a disturbance on Page Terrace.

11:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gerald Terrace.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 2:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mill Street.

4:42 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Friday at 10:22 a.m., a theft was reported on Martins Road.

12:14 p.m., a theft was reported on Martins Road.

6:52 p.m., police made an arrest on Golf Course Road.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Friday at 3:44 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on School Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 7:18 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Rebecca Street.

10:29 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Waterville Road.

Saturday at 1:59 a.m., police made an arrest on Mechanic Street.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:34 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on South Alpine Street.

9:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

3:31 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Fairfield Street.

4:14 p.m., an assault was reported. No location was given.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 10:24 p.m., threatening was reported on D Street.

11:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Livingston Street.

1:38 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Taylor Road.

4:31 p.m., police made an arrest while helping another agency on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 1:07 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

2:38 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Indian Ridge.

4:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

5:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

5:35 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Cedar Street.

6:25 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Indian Ridge.

7:39 p.m., a theft was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:44 p.m., vandalism was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 12:58 a.m., police made an arrest on Milburn Street.

1:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Friday at 3:47 p.m., vandalism was reported on Fitzgerald South Lane.

Saturday at 9:53 a.m., threatening was reported on Village Road.

IN STARKS, Friday at 12;12 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Faulkner Hill Road.

3:48 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Faulkner Hill Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:19 a.m., a report of a hit-and-run accident was investigated on Silver Street.

8:19 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at a credit union on College Avenue.

8:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near the school on Pleasant Street.

8:53 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at a store on Sanger Avenue.

9:07 a.m., a noise complaint was investigated on May Street.

9:41 a.m., a report of fraud or forgery was taken from Water Street.

9:54 a.m., a theft was reported on Sherwin Street.

10:33 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Sunset Terrace.

11:27 a.m., a theft was reported on Summer Street.

1:22 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Ridge Road.

2:51 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Summer Street.

3:58 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on Gray Avenue.

4:04 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported at Walmart.

4:31 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at a credit union on Main Street.

5:43 p.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported at a store on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:48 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Gold Street.

4:49 p.m.,police were called to assist another agency on Wilson Street.

6:22 p.m., an assault was reported on Burleigh Street.

4:16 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported at a restaurant on The Concourse.

7:27 p.m., a summons was issued for shoplifting at Walmart.

7:45 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

9:08 p.m., a theft was reported on Gray Avenue.

9:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

10:55 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halde Street.

Saturday at 12:19 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Crestwood Drive.

2:14 a.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart. A man and a woman were charged.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 2:44 p.m., the first of nine liquor law violations at stores and restaurants was reported.

2:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the school on Garand Street.

7 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Blue Heron Lane.

7:21 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency on Abbott Road.

Saturday at 1:21 a.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Bay Street.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 11:05 a.m., a 24-year-old Augusta man was summonsed on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days, on West River Road.

1:53 p.m., a 70-year-old Pittston man was summonsed on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Gage Street.

4:59 p.m., a 60-year-old Readfield woman was summonsed on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with expired registration greater than 150 days at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Penley Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 1:50 p.m., Kevin Wayne Nibby Goodridge, 37, of Gardiner, was arrested on Cony Street on warrants and charged with operating while license suspended or revoked and displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate.

6:13 p.m., Jay Allen Buotte, 57, of Augusta, was arrested on Chapel Street and charged with violating a condition of release.

11:29 p.m., Michelle L. Lovejoy, 42, of Augusta, was arrested on Union Street and charged with violating a condition of release.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 4:02 p.m., Zackery Smith, 28, a transient from Waterville, was arrested on Gray Avenue on two warrants.

Saturday at 1:37 a.m., Stephen Weaver, 28, of Albion, was arrested on Bay Street in Winslow on a charge of operating under the influence.

