After reading an article in your newspaper, I cannot help but wonder the logic behind giving safe places for addicts to shoot up (“State could be 1st for ‘safe injection’ sites,” April 2).

I can understand setting up treatment centers providing medical care so they can recover. By all means set up treatment centers and outpatient facilities at a low or no cost. But I fail to understand the idea behind encouraging them to continue this aberrant behavior. Safe shooting just encourages them to continue with what they are doing.

Meanwhile as a cancer patient I have to jump through hoops in order to get what I need for life to be bearable — I have to go to a doctor for every refill prescription, at which time they run a check through the state to make sure I am not getting medication from anywhere else. If the pain happens to be great that month, and you use more than expected, they cut you off and you have to wait in pain for the next fill date.

Where is the logic in this system where the true patient suffers while a bunch of feel-good do-gooders make it easier for addicts to continue on with their behavior, which is destructive to them and society?

James Wood

Augusta

