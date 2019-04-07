I totally agree with Roger Katz’s comments on the Republican Party (“Republicans must speak up against bigotry,” March 22).
It’s getting pretty bad when our president won’t even condemn white supremacists. We are all going to pay dearly if we don’t speak up now.
Mr. Katz, keep up the good work. Hopefully history won’t repeat itself.
Marcel Larue
Augusta
