IN ANSON, Saturday at 6:17 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a burglary on Valley Road.
10:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Mills Road.
11:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spear Hill Road.
IN CANAAN, Saturday at 3:47 p.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Hartland Road.
6:35 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Hartland Road.
IN CARRABASETT VALLEY, Saturday at 12:15 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from North Woods Lane.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 7:49 p.m., police made an arrest on Hinckley Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 1:46 p.m., a fireworks complaint was taken from Skowhegan Road.
6:15 p.m., a structure fire was extinguished on Skowhegan Road.
8 p.m., a fireworks complaint was taken from Skowhegan Road.
8:35 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic disturbance on Serenity Circle.
Sunday at 3:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on West Street.
5:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on West Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 1:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported at the corner of Broadway and Main Street.
5 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Cascade Leisure Park Road.
Sunday at 8:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
9:10 a.m., police called to assist another agency at Franklin Health Commons.
IN JAY, Saturday at 4:40 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
7:09 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 12:19 p.m., a shots fired complaint was taken from East Madison Road.
9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.
9:27 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Oak Street.
IN NEW PORTLAND, Saturday at 12:57 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Chick Road.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Saturday at 8:43 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Taylor Hill Road.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 7 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Elizabeth Street.
7:16 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Hussey Hill Road.
9:10 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Madeline Drive.
9:58 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Hussey Hill Road.
IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 6:53 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.
IN PHILLIPS, Saturday at 10:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.
7 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Russell Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:17 a.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Middle Road.
12:17 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Water Street.
1:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.
5:32 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Winter Street.
6:14 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.
7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.
10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Notch Road.
10:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.
Sunday at 12:31 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from North Avenue.
1:24 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from North Avenue.
IN SMITHFIELD, Saturday at 9:53 a.m., threatening was reported on Village Road.
10:08 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Lakeview Drive.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:10 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gold Street.
1:22 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic dispute on Elm Street.
2:09 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Green Street.
3:15 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Green Street.
4:30 p.m., a theft was reported at a hotel on Main Street.
5:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Street.
8:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Countryside Trailer Park.
8:39 p.m., Waterville police were sent to assist another agency on Serenity Circle in Fairfield.
10:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
Sunday at 12:39 a.m., a fight was reported at a restaurant on Silver Street.
12:52 a.m., police made arrests following a report of a disturbance on Water Street.
5:10 a.m., a fight was reported on Gold Street.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:33 a.m., police, fire and rescue were sent to a medical call on Cushman Road.
12:49 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency at a shop on Augusta Road.
6:13 p.m., an assault was reported on McCaslin Drive. The school resource officer responded.
Sunday at 12:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dallaire Street.
3:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Meadow View Lane.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 10:43 a.m., Issac Bissell, 27, of Palmyra, was arrested on a probation hold.
7:36 p.m., Michael Welcome, 18, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.
8:12 p.m., Gary Lee French, 39, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
Saturday at 12:15 a.m., Michael Franchis Kelly, 35, of Gray, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
1:38 a.m., Marcus Allen Moody, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.
3:20 a.m., Michael Robert Crommett, 33, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.
11:06 a.m., Quincy James McLaughlin, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and motor vehicle speeding 30 mph or more over the speed limit.
8:59 p.m., Levi S. Hartley, 18, of Madison, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:01 p.m., Mark Meserve, 49, of Waterville, was arrested on College Avenue on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Sunday at 1:04 a.m., Cameo Sanfillippo, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on Water Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.
1:04 a.m., Jaime Dawe, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest and obstructing government administration.
