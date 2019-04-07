IN ANSON, Saturday at 6:17 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a burglary on Valley Road.

10:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Mills Road.

11:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spear Hill Road.

IN CANAAN, Saturday at 3:47 p.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Hartland Road.

6:35 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Hartland Road.

IN CARRABASETT VALLEY, Saturday at 12:15 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from North Woods Lane.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 7:49 p.m., police made an arrest on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 1:46 p.m., a fireworks complaint was taken from Skowhegan Road.

6:15 p.m., a structure fire was extinguished on Skowhegan Road.

8 p.m., a fireworks complaint was taken from Skowhegan Road.

8:35 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic disturbance on Serenity Circle.

Sunday at 3:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on West Street.

5:16 a.m., a disturbance was reported on West Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 1:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported at the corner of Broadway and Main Street.

5 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Cascade Leisure Park Road.

Sunday at 8:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

9:10 a.m., police called to assist another agency at Franklin Health Commons.

IN JAY, Saturday at 4:40 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

7:09 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 12:19 p.m., a shots fired complaint was taken from East Madison Road.

9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

9:27 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Oak Street.

IN NEW PORTLAND, Saturday at 12:57 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Chick Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Saturday at 8:43 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Taylor Hill Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 7 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Elizabeth Street.

7:16 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Hussey Hill Road.

9:10 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Madeline Drive.

9:58 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Hussey Hill Road.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 6:53 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Saturday at 10:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

7 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Russell Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:17 a.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Middle Road.

12:17 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Water Street.

1:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Water Street.

5:32 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Winter Street.

6:14 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

7:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Notch Road.

10:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Avenue.

Sunday at 12:31 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from North Avenue.

1:24 a.m., a noise complaint was taken from North Avenue.

IN SMITHFIELD, Saturday at 9:53 a.m., threatening was reported on Village Road.

10:08 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Lakeview Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:10 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Gold Street.

1:22 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic dispute on Elm Street.

2:09 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Green Street.

3:15 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Green Street.

4:30 p.m., a theft was reported at a hotel on Main Street.

5:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gray Street.

8:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Countryside Trailer Park.

8:39 p.m., Waterville police were sent to assist another agency on Serenity Circle in Fairfield.

10:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.

Sunday at 12:39 a.m., a fight was reported at a restaurant on Silver Street.

12:52 a.m., police made arrests following a report of a disturbance on Water Street.

5:10 a.m., a fight was reported on Gold Street.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 10:33 a.m., police, fire and rescue were sent to a medical call on Cushman Road.

12:49 p.m., police were sent to assist another agency at a shop on Augusta Road.

6:13 p.m., an assault was reported on McCaslin Drive. The school resource officer responded.

Sunday at 12:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dallaire Street.

3:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Meadow View Lane.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 10:43 a.m., Issac Bissell, 27, of Palmyra, was arrested on a probation hold.

7:36 p.m., Michael Welcome, 18, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order.

8:12 p.m., Gary Lee French, 39, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Saturday at 12:15 a.m., Michael Franchis Kelly, 35, of Gray, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

1:38 a.m., Marcus Allen Moody, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.

3:20 a.m., Michael Robert Crommett, 33, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

11:06 a.m., Quincy James McLaughlin, 25, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and motor vehicle speeding 30 mph or more over the speed limit.

8:59 p.m., Levi S. Hartley, 18, of Madison, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 6:01 p.m., Mark Meserve, 49, of Waterville, was arrested on College Avenue on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Sunday at 1:04 a.m., Cameo Sanfillippo, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on Water Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

1:04 a.m., Jaime Dawe, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest and obstructing government administration.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: