Fire crews battled a structure fire in Vassalboro Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters from Vassalboro, China, South China and the Maine Forestry Service responded to the barn fire at 658 Webber Pond Road.

Fire crews battled a structure fire on Webber Pond Road in Vassalboro Sunday afternoon. Kennebec Journal photo by Drew Bonifant

Webber Pond Road runs the length of town from Bog Road near the Vassalboro Community School, all the way past the Natanis Golf Course to Hannaford Hill Road.

Calls to the Vassalboro Fire Department and to Fire Chief Eric Rowe and his son, firefighter Benji Rowe, were not immediately returned Sunday afternoon.

A firefighter at the scene Sunday said the barn was well under way to being destroyed.

No additional information was available.

Morning Sentinel photographer David Leaming contributed to this report.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

Share

< Previous

Next >