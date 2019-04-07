PHOENIX — Boston second baseman Dustin Pedroia could be activated for Tuesday’s home opener against Toronto.

Pedroia, the 2008 AL MVP, has been slowed since a slide into his surgically repaired left knee at second base by Manny Machado of Baltimore on April 21, 2017. Pedroia had left knee surgery on Oct. 25, 2017, and was limited to three big league games in 2018, from May 26-29.

He played Thursday and Friday for Class A Greenville, going 3 for 5 with a double and a walk, then went 0 for 4 with a walk Sunday. Manager Alex Cora said Pedroia, 35, will meet the Red Sox in Boston after the opening 11-game trip.

Eduardo Nunez started at second base, a day after Brock Holt was put on the injured list due to a scratched cornea in his right eye. Holt said he was hurt when his 2-year-old son, Griff, poked him in the eye March 28.

“It was the morning of opening day,” Holt said. “I went up and got Griff out of bed, and one of his fingernails got me good. It’s not funny, but it is funny.”

ORIOLES: Chris Davis was 0 for 4 with two strikeouts Sunday. He is 0 for 23 with 13 strikeouts this season and is hitless in 44 at-bats since a second-inning double off James Shields of the Chicago White Sox last Sept. 14.

Davis is two shy of the record for consecutive hitless at-bats by a position player, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Eugenio Velez went hitless in his final 46 at-bats of the 2011 season, one more than the previous mark shared by Bill Bergen of Pittsburgh (1909), Dave Campbell of San Diego and St. Louis (1973) and Craig Counsell of Milwaukee (earlier in 2011).

METS: Catcher Travis d’Arnaud was activated, nearly one year after undergoing Tommy John surgery to repair a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

D’Arnaud was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and the Mets optioned catcher Tomas Nido to Triple-A Syracuse.

BRAVES: Atlanta placed catcher Brian McCann on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

