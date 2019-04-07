The Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers in Waterville will host its annual Wine & Beer Tasting Thursday, May 2, at Winslow Veterans of Foreign Wars, 175 Veteran Ave., in Winslow.

Beer and wine tastings, as well as the silent auction, will be ongoing from 5 to 7 p.m., with the live auction starting approximately at 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from the agency.

Those who attend can enjoy wine and craft beer from local Maine vendors, listen to music by The Sunday Project, eat heavy hors d’oeuvres, and take part in the silent and live auction, emceed by Maine humorist Gary Crocker.

The event will feature several Maine wineries as well as breweries. Local wineries include Tree Spirits, Breakwater Vineyards and Two Hogs Winery. Featured breweries will include Waterville Brewing Company, Cushnoc Brewing Co., Ricker Hill Hard Cider and Boothbay Craft Brewery.

Auction items will include four tickets to a Red Sox game, a two-night stay and two rounds of golf at Boothbay Harbor Oceanside Golf Resort, a Guided Bass Fishing Day Trip, appliance and furniture set from Fortin’s Home Furnishings, a South African Photo Safari trip and more.

All proceeds to benefit all six programs of the Maine Children’s Home. People must be 21 and older to attend.

Tickets cost $40. For tickets, or more information, call the Maine Children’s Home at 873-4253 or visit MaineChildrensHome.org.

