SKOWHEGAN — In preparation for the Special Olympics Maine state summer games, more than 100 local Special Olympics athletes have registered for the Somerset Area Spring Games 2019 scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 10, on the outdoor track at Skowhegan Area High School, 61 Academy Circle, according to a news release from Steve Austin, Special Olympics Maine, Somerset/Upper Kennebec Counties Area co-manager.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m., with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. The opening ceremonies will be accompanied by the SAHS Band. SAHS’ Track & Field coaches and athletes and SAHS Jobs for Maine Graduates student volunteers will provide guidance throughout the day, ensuring proper tracking of times and distances.

The events will begin at 9:15 a.m., following opening ceremonies, and will continue until all athletes have finished. Several local emergency responders will be available to aid and safety for all attendees.

Games will include: Mile Run, 50M Dash, 100M Walk, 100M Dash, 400M Run, 200M Run, 800 M Run, 4X100 Relays, 25M Wheelchair, 30M Wheelchair Slalom, 10M Assisted Walk, 25M Walk, Modified Softball and Softball throw, Shotput, Standing Long Jump, and Running Long Jump.

Games usually are done by 11:30 a.m. The Lions Club will serve a barbecue-style lunch at noon. The event is free to spectators.

According to the release, Special Olympics Maine Area events are underway across the state. Local Special Olympics programs have been or will soon be participating in area track and field events at the local levels as they prepare for the state summer games.

The state summer games will take place June 7-9 at the University of Maine at Orono. More than 1,500 Special Olympic Maine athletes, both children and adults, are expected to compete at this year’s event. Prior to the state games, athletes must participate in local games to get times, distances, and ability levels which will help put them into appropriate divisions at the state level competition.

For more information about the Somerset County Area Spring Games, email [email protected] or visit somaine.org.

Share

< Previous

filed under: