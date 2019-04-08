PERU — One person was killed and another seriously injured Monday in a two-vehicle crash on Route 108, according to Oxford County Deputy Sheriff James Urquhart.

The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m.

Further details were unavailable Monday night.

The crash was one of many during a spring snowstorm that blanketed much of Maine.

Route 136 in Durham was shut down after two SUVs collided. Both vehicles rolled over but no injuries were reported.

Crashes closed Route 107 in Bridgton at about 7:30 a.m., and multiple crashes forced closures on Route 302, from Willis Park Road to the Naples town line.

