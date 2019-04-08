The Portland Sea Dogs have postponed their Monday evening game game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Hadlock Field because of inclement weather.
The game will be made-up as a single-admission doubleheader on May 3 at 5 p.m. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games.
The Sea Dogs are off to a 1-3 start this season. They are scheduled to play Binghamton on Tuesday and Wednesday this week, with both games starting at 6 p.m.
