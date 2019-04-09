Oakland Public Library will host a talk by Sandra Neily at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the library, 18 Church St., in Oakland.

She will talk about and read passages from her book “Deadly Trespass,” a mystery in Maine, according to a news release from the library.

Neily is a Maine native whose varied career has included working as a registered Maine guide as well as a whitewater river outfitter. An avid outdoorswoman who loves woods, waters and wildlife, she has paddled, fished, hiked and skied all over the state, and enjoys transporting readers into the places she knows so well, according to a news release from the library.

She is the winner of the Mystery Writers of America Helen McCloy National award, as well as a finalist for the Women’s Fiction Writers Association’s Rising Star Contest, and a finalist in the Maine Writers and Publishers’ 2018 Maine Literary Awards competition, according to the release.

She has served in leadership positions at the Maine Conservation School and Maine Audubon Society, and has been honored with the Maine Public Relations Council’s “Golden Arrow” award. She also received the Natural Resources Council of Maine’s “Conservation Award” for her work to save the Penobscot River from a dam that would have drowned its famous land-locked salmon fishery and world-class rapids.

Neily lives next to Moosehead Lake with her husband and rescue dog.

For more information, call the library at 475-7533.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: