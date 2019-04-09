AUGUSTA — The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee passed a bill Tuesday that would give voters a chance to change Maine’s constitution, making it clear that discrimination based on gender is illegal.

The proposal to adopt a state Equal Rights Amendment was approved on a 7-2 vote.

Maine voters, in 1974 ratified an amendment to the U.S. Constitution making it illegal to discriminate against a person based on gender under federal law, but that measure never garnered the support it needed — approval by three-quarters of all states, or 38, to go into effect before the amendment expired in 1982.

The bill introduced in March by state Rep. Lois Reckitt, D- South Portland and Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic would make Maine the 38th state to pass an amendment to the state’s constitution, if the full Legislature and voters also approve the measure.

Nevada and Illinois recently joined the 35 states that originally passed the ERA, leaving the amendment one state shy of the 38 needed for the three-fourths majority needed for it to become part of the U.S. Constitution. Should that happen, Congress also would have to repeal or overrule the 1982 deadline, which advocates say is possible because the 27th Amendment was ratified in 1992 – more than 200 years after it was approved by Congress.

Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia are the states that never ratified the ERA.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: