AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed March 28-April 3, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Brendan P. Arsenault, 22, of Windham, failure to register vehicle and violating condition of release Jan. 31, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Brandon Bailie, 20, of Manchester, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Nov. 6, 2018, in Manchester, dismissed.

Tabatha Batey, 43, of Winslow, failed to stop, remain, provide information Jan. 21, 2019, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Donald P. Bean, 61, Augusta, place bait to entice deer Oct. 20, 2018, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Logan Benedict, 21, of Augusta, operate while license suspended or revoked Sept. 3, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 7, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine; violating condition of release Dec. 7, 2018, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Nicholas B. Berry, 22, of Randolph, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 1, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Hannah B. Blanchard, 21, of Winthrop, operating under the influence Feb. 2, 2019, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Jacob Blanche, 31, of Augusta, failure to license a dog Feb. 11, 2019, in Augusta; $50 fine.

Christopher D. Bizier, 38, of Fairfield, operating under the influence May 27, 2018, in Waterville; $700 fine, 180 day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year administrative release, 3 year license and registration suspension; operate vehicle without license – conditions/ restrictions May 27, 2018, in Waterville; 10-day jail sentence.

Sean Brawn, 35, of Augusta, operating under the influence July 20, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Nicole M. Brougham, 30, of Sidney, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 12, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Michael Brown Sr., 55, of Augusta, domestic violence assault Feb. 1, 2019, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence.

Alexander A. Bryant, 22, of Loganville, Georgia, fugitive from justice March 11, 2019, in Winslow, dismissed.

Zachary Bullock, 26, of Hampden, commercial vehicle rule violation: possess or use drugs on duty Jan. 4, 2019, in Augusta; $400 fine.

Jay Allen Buotte, 57, of Augusta, violating condition of release March 27, 2019, in Augusta; seven-day jail sentence.

Suzanna Butler, 24, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized use of property Jan. 19, 2019, in Augusta; 24-hour jail sentence; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Shadai G. Bryon, 24, of Waterville, Operate vehicle without license Feb. 23, 2019, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Samuel M. Caldwell, 36, of Mount Vernon, operating under the influence Dec. 22, 2018, in Readfield; $1,100 fine, 75 day jail sentence, 6 year license and registration suspension; operate vehicle without license – conditions/restrictions, same date and town, dismissed.

Justin Call, 27, of Lisbon Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 22, 2017, in Augusta; $250 fine.

David L. Cannon, 24, of Clinton, attaching false plates Feb. 6, 2019, in Clinton; $150 fine.

James Cayer, 60, of Augusta, depositing matter in streets, sidewalks, public place Feb. 11, 2019, in Augusta; $50 fine.

Michael T. Chadwick, 37, of Gardiner, Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 13, 2019, in Gardiner; $200 fine.

Krystle Clark, 28, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and violating condition of release April 2, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Joseph L. Cloutier, 40, of Waterville, failure to register vehicle Feb. 13, 2019, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Kobeigh Lyn Cote, 20, of Gardiner, minor transporting liquor Feb. 19, 2019, in Waterville; $100 fine, 30-day license suspension.

Mathew J. Curtis, 44, of Readfield, fail to provide and display registration Feb. 23, 2019, in Winthrop; $100 fine.

Stephen A. Denis, 59, of Waterville, operating under the influence Feb. 24, 2019, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Mark Desjardins, 43, of Chelsea, discharge firearm for crossbow near dwelling Sept. 10, 2018, in Chelsea; $200 fine; criminal mischief Sept. 10, 2018, in Chelsea; $200 fine.

Emily K. Donnell, 22, of Augusta, Operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 10, 2019, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Bryan P. Doherty, 30, of Augusta, keeping unlicensed dog Feb. 11, 2019, in Augusta; $100 fine.

James L. Dorazio, 40, of Plymouth, failure to register vehicle Feb. 11, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Tyler K. Dorsey, 30, of Hinckley, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and forgery July 9, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Raymond Dostie, 67, of Augusta, keeping dangerous dog Jan. 28, 2019, in Augusta; $250 fine, $1,648 restitution; failure to vaccinate dog against rabies and keeping unlicensed dog, same date and town, dismissed.

Kory A. Drake, 18, of Waterville, fail to stop, remain, render aid, personal injury Feb. 7, 2019, in Waterville; $500 fine; operate vehicle without license Feb. 7, 2019, in Waterville; $100 fine, $100 suspended.

Michael A. Duffy, 35, of Camden, domestic violence assault July 5, 2018, in Oakland; 364-day jail sentence all but 72 hours suspended, two year probation. Violating condition of release March 27, 2019, in Oakland; 72-hour jail sentence.

Katie J. Emmons, 23, of Bangor, operating under the influence April 23, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Francis Fallon, 64, of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, operate vehicle without license Feb. 12, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Spencer Fielder, 43, of Vassalboro, fish violation of number, amount weight or size Feb. 2, 2019, in Vassalboro; $120 fine.

Dillion P. Fitzpatrick, 29, of Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 2, 2019, in Hallowell; $250 fine; failure to register vehicle, same date and town, dismissed.

Scott Fletcher, 35, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 12, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Erin D. Foth, 39, of Readfield, failure to register vehicle Feb. 14, 2019, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Marquis Garrett, 33, of Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug March 28, 2019, in Augusta; $400 fine, five-day jail sentence.

Elaina Jo George, 35, of Sidney, operating under the influence April 4, 2018, in Augusta; $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, one-year probation, three-year license suspension.

William R. Gertloff III, 50, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 18, 2019, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Cole A. Goldmann, 26, of Mount Vernon, operating snowmobile on public way Feb. 18, 2019, in Mount Vernon; $200 fine.

Roger Timothy Googe, 52, of Waterville, criminal trespass Nov. 28, 2018, in Winslow; $300 fine.

Leonardo A. Gomez, 39, of Waterville, operate vehicle without license Sept. 11, 2018, in Clinton, dismissed.

Spencer Gordon, 18, of Waterville, minor consuming liquor Feb. 10, 2019, in Winslow; $200 fine.

Carol A. Grant, 60, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 15, 2019, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Scott E. Haines, 38, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 19, 2019, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Savannah Hallock, 21, of Fayette, theft by deception Sept. 30, 2018, in Fayette, dismissed.

Richard Holton, 62, of Augusta, violating condition of release Jan. 18, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Justin B. Howard, 33, of Winslow, operating under the influence March 11, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150 day license suspension.

Isaac Hutchinson, 45, of Winslow, operating under the influence Dec. 11, 2018, in China; $500 fine, 150 day license suspension.

Josh Q. Hutchinson, 26, of Oakland, operating unregistered snowmobile Feb. 16, 2019, in Belgrade; $200 fine.

Kara Hutchinson, 30, of St. Albans, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Sept. 21, 2017, in Clinton; $400 fine, five-day jail sentence.

Ethan Inman, 18, of Pittsfield, attaching false plates Jan. 29, 2019, in Waterville; $250 fine; operate vehicle without license Jan. 29, 2019, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Alex Kanaris, 28, of Sidney, criminal forfeiture of property and three counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, April 2, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

James Millard Kenney II, 35, of Waterville, operating under the influence Aug. 31, 2018, in Augusta; $500 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 31, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine, four-day jail sentence.

Brian John Kincaid Jr., 35, of Hallowell, operating unregistered snowmobile Feb. 2, 2019, in Vassalboro; $200 fine.

Kenneth J. Kronillis, 39, of Windsor, failure to register vehicle Feb. 12, 2019, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Alexander Scott Landeen, 27, of Readfield, operating under the influence Feb. 6, 2019, in Readfield; $500 fine, 150 day license suspension; unlawful possession of scheduled drug March 2, 2019, in Readfield; $400 fine.

Samuel E. Lovely, 50, of Winslow, failure to register vehicle Dec. 31, 2018, in Waterville; $150 fine.

Peter M. Luongo, 53, of Attleboro, Massachusetts, operating unregistered snowmobile Feb. 16, 2019, in Belgrade; $200 fine.

Randy L. Lyon, 23, of Livermore Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 20, 2018, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Zachary R. Magee, 28, of Augusta, assault March 17, 2018, in Chelsea; three-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but nine months one day suspended, two year probation.

Suellyn Maher, 46, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 8, 2019, in Waterville; $200 fine, $23.85 restitution.

Benjamin D. Martha, 26, of Hallowell, operating under the influence Feb. 10, 2019, in Gardiner; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Todd W. McCutcheon, 38, of Smithfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 20, 2018, in Winthrop, dismissed.

Christopher D. McKenna, 20, of Winslow, reckless conduct Oct. 26, 2018, in Winslow; 96-hour jail sentence; operating under the influence Oct. 26, 2018, in Winslow; $500 fine, 96 hour jail sentence, 150 day license suspension; driving to endanger Oct. 26, 2018, in Winslow; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; eluding an officer and motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit, same date and town, dismissed.

Bradley W. Minich, 34, of Wales, operating under the influence Dec. 19, 2018, in Monmouth; $500 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Dec. 19, 2018, in Monmouth; four-day jail sentence.

Todd E. Moody, 45, of Augusta, failure to license a dog Feb. 11, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Gary M. Morin, 56, of Sidney, domestic violence stalking Sept. 13, 2018, in Augusta; 364 day jail sentence all but 30 days suspended, one year probation.

Travis S. Mitchell, 26, of China, violate snowmobile noise level Feb. 2, 2019, in Vassalboro; $100 fine; operating snowmobile on open water Feb. 2, 2019, in Vassalboro; $100 fine.

Joline L. Morin, 59, of Augusta, operating under the influence Dec. 15, 2018, in Augusta; $700 fine, 96 hour jail sentence, 150 day license suspension.

Jamie M. Morin, 32, of Greene, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 11, 2018, in Litchfield, dismissed.

James Mylen, 27, of Winterport, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 5, 2019, in Augusta; $400 fine.

Christine Odell, 43, of Waterville, failure to register vehicle Feb. 12, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Evan Ouellette, 25, of Lewiston, criminal mischief Feb. 11, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Nicholas G. Page, 19, of Hermon, domestic violence assault June 30, 2018, in Albion; 270 day jail sentence, all suspended, 2 year probation, 60 hours community service within 24 months; obstructing report of crime June 30, 2018, in Albion; three-day jail sentence; criminal restraint June 30, 2018, in Albion; 51-day jail sentence.

Melinda M. Palmer, 34, of Waterville, forgery Oct. 8, 2018, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence; aggravated forgery, same date and town, dismissed.

Brandon Michael Parker, 32, of Augusta, criminal mischief Jan. 1, 2019, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence.

Ryan J. Partridge, 29, of Pittston, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs Nov. 29, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine, 8 year Department of Corrections sentence all but 4 years suspended, 3 year probation; aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs Nov. 29, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 4 year Department of Corrections sentence; and two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs Nov. 28, 2018, in Hallowell, dismissed.

Robert A. Peabody, 50, of Thorndike, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 4, 2019, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Linwood M. Perkins, 58, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 5, 2017, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Morgan J. Pillsbury, 43, of Unity, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Feb. 3, 2019, in Chelsea; $150 fine.

Diego Rabinowitz, 29, of Augusta, keeping unlicensed dog Feb. 11, 2019, in Augusta; $50 fine.

Andrew Redmond, 30, of Augusta, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture of property, April 2, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Clayton James Reid, 40, of Winthrop, assault Jan. 26, 2019, in Winthrop; $300 fine, 60-day jail sentence.

Michael Reyes, 33, of New York, New York, Unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Oct. 23, 2018, in Randolph; $400 fine, 20-month Department of Corrections sentence; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Oct. 26, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 20 month Department of Corrections sentence; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Oct. 26, 2018, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 20 month Department of Corrections sentence; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Sept. 18, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed; criminal forfeiture of property, Oct. 26, 2018, in Augusta.

William Rines, 58, of Pittston, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Dec. 9, 2018, in Chelsea, dismissed.

Yolanda Rosa, 40, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 6, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

David Santerre, 25, of Sidney, operating under the influence Feb. 15, 2019, in Augusta; $600 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Devon Sealey, 28, of Bronx, New York, aggravated furnishing of schedule W drug Nov. 25, 2018, in Waterville; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 15 month Department of Corrections sentence; aggravated trafficking schedule W drug Nov. 25, 2018, and illegal possession of firearm Nov. 30, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed; two counts criminal forfeiture of property, Nov. 12, 2018, and Nov. 30, 2018, in Waterville.

Robert J. Sears, 27, of South China, forgery May 9, 2018, in China; 10-day jail sentence; aggravated forgery, same date and town, dismissed. Operate while license suspended or revoked July 22, 2018, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

Samuel Siracusa, 19, of Augusta, marijuana: under 21 years of age July 23, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Dawn Smith, 28, of Waterville, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 12, 2018, and July 7, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Jordan Smith, 31, of Gardiner, fail to stop, remain, provide information Feb. 4, 2019, in Augusta; $500 fine.

Lisa Smith, 51, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle Feb. 10, 2019, in Augusta; $100 fine.

Georgia Stewart, 29, of Waterville, operate vehicle without license Feb. 14, 2019, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Kirstin Stiefken, 22, of Vassalboro, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 31, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Kelsey R. Strickland, 26, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 30, 2017, in Augusta; four year Department of Corrections sentence all but 18 months suspended, two year probation.

Pamela J. Tarrio, 57, of Readfield, domestic violence assault Oct. 7, 2018, in Readfield; 275-day jail sentence all suspended, 10 days to be served in the alternative sentencing program, 2 years probation; aggravated assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Derek D. Taylor, 35, of Benton, domestic violence assault Nov. 24, 2018, in Waterville; 74-day jail sentence; domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Jazmine Taylor, 21, of Farmingdale, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 24, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Daniel Tripp, 36, of Gardiner, operating under the influence Dec. 22, 2018, in Gardiner; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Nicole Tuck, 19, of Skowhegan, marijuana: under 21 years of age Feb. 4, 2019, in Waterville; $350 fine; minor possessing liquor, same date and town, dismissed.

Luis A. Vasquez, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 6, 2019, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Joshua Anthony Veilleux, 27, of Augusta, criminal threatening Jan. 20, 2019, in Augusta; 180-day jail sentence all but 48 hours suspended, one year probation; robbery, same date and town, dismissed.

Heidi M. Warren, 47, of West Gardiner, failing to make oral or written accident report June 23, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Jason Webb, 47, of Gardiner, operating under the influence and operate vehicle without license – conditions/ restrictions June 1, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Lucas Charles Wheeler, 34, of Waterville, theft by deception Jan. 28, 2019, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Matthew Wilson, 36, of Winthrop, violating protection from abuse order Jan. 26, 2018, in Winslow; $500 fine.

Tysen Allen Wyman, 34, of West Gardiner, operating under the influence Jan. 12, 2019, in Gardiner; $500 fine, 4 day jail sentence, 150 day license suspension.

Ann Niffy York, 29, of Gardiner, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place March 11, 2019, in Gardiner, dismissed.

