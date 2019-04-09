AUGUSTA — Twenty Maine community college students have been named to the All-Maine Academic Team in recognition of outstanding academic achievement, leadership, and service. They are being honored by their individual colleges at events being held this spring, according to a news release from the Maine Community College System.

Central Maine Community College students receiving the award, which includes a $500 scholarship from the Maine Community College System Board of Trustees, are:

• Zakiya Sheikh, Lewiston;

• Tyler Hayes, Waldoboro;

• Rusty Vining, Auburn; and

• Benjamin Creznic, Wilton.

Eastern Maine Community College students receiving the award are:

• Alyson Reynolds, Glenburn;

• LaTeicia Pendergast, Bangor; and

• Edward Fontaine, Mexico.

Kennebec Valley Community College students receiving the award are:

• Kellie Wiswell, Clinton;

• Stephanie Corliss, Augusta;

• Kaytlynn Gallant, Fairfield; and

• Lazell Giggie, Brooks.

Northern Maine Community College students receiving the award are:

• Rachel Driscoll, Washburn; and

• Maranda Campbell , Washburn.

Southern Maine Community College students receiving the award are:

• Lilit Danielyan, Portland; and

• Dawn Babb, Limerick.

Washington County Community College students receiving the award are:

• Cindy Rier, East Machias;

• Gloria Tinker, Lubec; and

• Briggette Newell, Perry, Washington County Community College.

York County Community College students receiving the award are:

• Patricia Schaffer, Lebanon,; and

• Kelly Gower, Lebanon.

In addition, Kelly Gower (YCCC) and Cindy Rier (WCCC) have been named Maine New Century Scholars in recognition of having achieved the highest scores in the state on their All-USA Academic Team applications.

Gower has been named the 2019 Maine New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar. She will receive a $2,250 scholarship and represent Maine at the American Association of Community Colleges’ annual convention in April.

Rier is the 2019 Maine New Century Workforce Pathway Scholar. She will receive a $1,250 scholarship and will be invited to an Association of Community College Trustees’ event in October to receive her award.

The All-Maine Academic Team is a program of Phi Theta Kappa, an international honor society for two-year colleges. Students are nominated and selected for the team by their college.

