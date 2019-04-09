The recent article about using $ 75,000 of taxpayer funds to have sculptures that can be lit on fire in the Kennebec River was one of the most wasteful actions concerning taxpayer funds I have heard of recently (“Skowhegan groups awarded $75,000 for fiery river art display,” March 12).

I would hope they receive the proper environmental permits that anyone else would have to receive.

 

Thomas Clarke

Skowhegan

