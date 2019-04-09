A Sanford man is facing drug charges after he allegedly threw fentanyl from his car during a traffic stop.

Brandon Smith 34, was arrested Friday in Lebanon after he threw drugs out of the car in which he was a passenger, than ran from a trooper, Maine State Police said Tuesday.

A corporal from Troop A stopped a sedan in Lebanon on April 5 for a motor vehicle violation. During the stop, the trooper saw indications of criminal activity and conducted a roadside investigation, police said.

During the investigation, Smith threw an item off the side of the road and ran into the woods, police said. Investigators recovered a plastic bag containing fentanyl that they believe Smith intended to distribute in surrounding communities.

After Smith ran into the woods, additional troopers responded to the area and the corporal used a police dog named Ibo to track Smith. Ibo tracked Smith for about one mile through the woods, behind homes, over a railroad crossing and into a trailer park.

Troopers set up a perimeter around the trailer and ordered Smith to come out. He was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Smith was taken to York County Jail and charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W (fentanyl) drugs, a Class A felony. Bail was set at $10,500.

