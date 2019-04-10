This data table lists the exemption rate from infectious disease vaccinations for kindergarten classes in Maine schools in the 2018-19 school year. If parents obtain an exemption for philosophical, religious or medical reasons, an unvaccinated child can be enrolled in school.

Read story: Legislative committee to act on Maine vaccination bill
Read story: Hundreds pack hearing on bill to end most exemptions for kids’ vaccinations

Source: Maine Center for Disease Control

School County Number of students assessed Exemption rate
School County Number of students assessed Exemption rate
Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.