This data table lists the exemption rate from infectious disease vaccinations for kindergarten classes in Maine schools in the 2018-19 school year. If parents obtain an exemption for philosophical, religious or medical reasons, an unvaccinated child can be enrolled in school.
Read story: Legislative committee to act on Maine vaccination bill
Read story: Hundreds pack hearing on bill to end most exemptions for kids’ vaccinations
Source: Maine Center for Disease Control
|School
|County
|Number of students assessed
|Exemption rate
|School
|County
|Number of students assessed
|Exemption rate
-
Local & State
Snow delays construction of Oakland’s $2.6 million fire station, but early cost estimates remain on target
-
Varsity Maine
Schmidt steps down as Maranacook boys basketball coach
-
Varsity Maine
Boys lacrosse: New coaches inject new life into central Maine programs
-
Business
Maine on track to launch recreational marijuana market this year, says state’s pot czar
-
Local & State
SUV goes airborne, sails 25 feet over river in Waterboro