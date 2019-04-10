Madison Area Memorial High School Community Service Day will be held May 1. A rain date is set for May 9.

Senior community members who need help with outside spring cleanup can call the high school at 696-3395 or email [email protected].

Requests will be accepted through April 26.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
April, madison maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.