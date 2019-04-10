The Legislature’s Education and Cultural Affairs Committee on Wednesday approved a bill that would eliminate all non-medical exemptions to school-required vaccines.

The bill – approved on a 8-5 party-line vote – with all Democrats voting yes and all Republicans opposed – will now go to the full state Legislature for floor votes.

If approved by the full House and Senate and signed into law by Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, the new requirements would go into effect for the 2021-22 school year. By then, all schoolchildren and children attending day care would be required to have their immunizations to attend school. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Ryan Tipping, D-Orono, and Sen. Linda Sanborn, D-Gorham, would eliminate exemptions for vaccines based on philosophic or religious grounds.

Parents could still forgo vaccinations for their children by obtaining a medical exemption, such as for children who are immune compromised and too ill to get their immunizations.

Maine’s voluntary opt-out rate is among the worst in the nation, and increased from 5 percent in the 2017-18 school year to 5.6 percent in 2018-19. And Maine has the nation’s highest rate of pertussis, which can be prevented by a vaccine. The 446 pertussis cases in Maine in 2018 equate to eight times the national average.

Sen. Brownie Carson, D-Harpswell, said at Wednesday’s committee meeting that his granddaughter had leukemia and needed to stay out of school for a few extra months because vaccination rates were too low.

“Getting all children vaccinated is about protecting children, all of them,” Carson said.

But Republicans on the committee argued that the bill would trample on parental rights.

“This bill overrides body autonomy,” said Rep. Justin Fecteau, R-Augusta.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: