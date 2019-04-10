I’ve enjoyed the NCAA basketball tournament and the Final Four. I’ve watched the Rocket Mortgage commercial a number of times. I’m not a fan of TV commercials. Who is? But I find this one mildly amusing and inoffensive.

In it, a coach has a halftime or pregame locker room talk to a number of college mascots. There are the Oregon Duck and the Duke Blue Devil, as well a number of others.

Thankfully, there is no mascot dressed as a Native American. It would not be amusing, and it would be very offensive. Native Americans are people. No people should be used as sporting mascots, especially if they have said they don’t want to be.

It’s disrespectful and it diminishes that peoples’ dignity — even if that is not the intention.

Ed Ferreira

New Sharon

