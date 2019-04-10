WILTON — A Regional School Unit 9 bus carrying 16 students was slightly damaged when a passing box truck scraped it Wednesday morning on Hammond Road.

Superintendent Tina Meserve said there were no injuries.

The bus was headed to W.G. Mallett and Cascade Brook schools, both in Farmington.

Meserve said Alice Mullen pulled the bus to the side of the road to allow a box truck to pass.

“The way the road was plowed made the truck tilt a little and it made contact and scratched the lens stop signal,” Richard Joseph, district transportation specialist, said. “It was very minor, but whenever a bus is involved in something like this, we call the police.”

“Students were picked up by another bus and transported to school,” Meserve said. “Schools notified parents and families of the students involved.”

A notification was also posted on the district Facebook page, Meserve said.

“We put the information out there because we did not want the community to worry if they saw a police cruiser next to the bus,” she added.

