AUGUSTA — Vanessa Berry, from ecomaine, will speak about recycling and contamination in Augusta t 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St.

Those who attend the free event can learn about the recycling process and how “wish-cycling” has created a global problem for the recycling industry and what Augusta residents can do to help, according to a news release from the library.

Wishful recycling, or “wish-cycling,” happens when there is confusion whether an item can be recycled, so the item is added to a recycling bin with the hopes that the facility will be able to sort it out and recycle the material.

Despite good intentions, those items do more harm than good. Berry will explain how the recycling process works, how contamination affects recycling, and how Augusta residents can improve the success of the recycling program, according to the release.

Berry joined the ecomaine team in August 2018 to provide education and resources to residents as an environmental educator. From giving tours to conducting trash audits, her main goal is to encourage others to follow the three R’s: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, according to the release.

To learn more about ecomaine and recycling, visit ecomaine.org.

For more information about the event, call the library at 626-2415 or visit lithgowlibrary.org.

