Five University of Maine Augusta nursing students were inducted into the Sigma honor society on April 28 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bangor, according to a news release from the UMA.

The following nominees were inducted in a ceremony: Danielle Doyon, of Waterville; Karen Dunn, of Winthrop; Hilary Harkins, of Waldoboro; Veronica Harriman, of Machias; and Caitlin Miller of Whitefield. The event was attended by Dr. Lynne King, Professor of Nursing and program coordinator; Dr. Brenda McAleer, Dean of the College of Professional Studies and Associate Provost; and Jonathan Henry, vice president for Enrollment Management and Marketing.

This spring UMA faculty nominated 20 undergraduate nursing students who met the eligibility requirements for membership including: Completing half of the nursing curriculum; achieving academic excellence (3.0 or higher); ranking in the upper 35th percentile of the graduating class; and meeting the expectation of academic integrity.

The UMA Nursing Program is a member of the Omicron Xi, at Large Chapter of Sigma, which also includes the University of Maine and Husson University Nursing Programs. Sigma is the only international nursing honor society and has as a mission to advance world health and celebrate nursing excellence in scholarship, leadership and service.

