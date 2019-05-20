PORTLAND – A Lewiston man was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court to 70 months in federal prison for robbing a Lewiston bank nearly a year ago and fleeing on a bicycle with $2,000 in cash.

Keith Phillips, 58, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution to the bank. He pleaded guilty in December 2018 to robbing the bank six months earlier.

According to police, on June 6, 2018, Phillips entered Androscoggin Bank on Lisbon Street and handed a teller a note demanding money and indicating he was armed. After the teller gave him $2,000, he fled on bicycle, according to police.

Phillips was found an hour later at a Pierce Street apartment.

The case was investigated by the Lewiston Police Department, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Central Maine Violent Crime Task Force, and the Portland, South Portland and Lewiston Police Departments.

