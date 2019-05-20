Summer with the Past, a program for children ages 7-11 will again be offered by the Lincoln County Historical Association.

Two week-long sessions are designed to introduce the participants to 18th- and 19th-century art, crafts and Maine history. The first session will be held June 24-28 at the Chapman-Hall House, 270 Main St., in Damariscotta, and the second will be held Aug. 5-9 at the 1811 Old Jail and Museum, 133 Federal St., in Wiscasset.

The children can learn about each site’s unique history and engage in a variety of projects and games popular in the 18th- and 19th-centuries, including art and textile projects and unique period crafts. In support of summer reading, the children can borrow historical-themed books for the week.

The association’s program provides children with a greater understanding of the unique history of Lincoln County and the skills that its people brought to the process.

Registration is required. The cost of the program is $65 for the Chapman-Hall House week ($55 for LCHA members) and $115 for the Old Jail week ($105 for LCHA members). The fee will offset the cost of program expenses. Space is limited.

For more information, visit lincolncountyhistory.org.

To request information to be mailed, call 882-6817 or email [email protected].

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: