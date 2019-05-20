The Lincoln County Historical Association will hold the organization’s 65th annual observance of Memorial Day with a gathering at 11 a.m., Monday. May 27, at the flag pole on the parade ground of the (1761) Pownalborough Court House, 23 Court House Road in Dresden.

Masonic Chaplain Bruce Alexander, of Dresden, assisted by local Revolutionary War Living History group, with camp followers and families, will lead the program of honor for fallen soldiers.

After being called to order, the participants will proceed up the woods road a few hundred yards to the Court House cemetery. Here, veteran soldiers of three wars will be remembered through spoken words and the placing of lilac blooms and white pine tassels upon the graves. The group will then return to the flag pole for the raising of Colors to full staff, followed by a gun salute given by the Living Historians. The new flag pole will be dedicated at this time.

Those who attend can stay after the conclusion of the ceremonies to enjoy the grounds of the Pownalborough Court House. Take a walk on the nature trail following along the high bank of the Kennebec River through a old stand of white pine. Explore the well-marked trail system across Route 128 and bring a picnic lunch.

To celebrate the beginning of a new summer season, the Court House will be open free to the public shortly after the ceremony for all who might like a tour of the building.

Summer hours for the Pownalborough Court House in Dresden are Memorial Day to Columbus Day are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday in July and August.

Admission will cost $5 per adult, and is free for children younger than 16, LCHA members, and Dresden residents. Donations accepted for building maintenance.

For more information, visit lincolncountyhistory.org, or call Jay Robbins at 737-2239.

