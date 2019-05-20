LEWISTON — The new Franco Trail L-A bus tour test run will start at 9 a.m. Friday, May 24. The bus will stop at historic locations and sites that reflect the area’s French heritage and also weave its way through the streets of Lewiston and Auburn so participants can learn about local history with a personal tour guide.

At least 18 locations have been identified and are included as part of this all-day tour. The normal cost of the tour would be $75, but this test run will cost $36 and includes all stops and attractions, plus two meals and a show at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston. Participants can ride in a trolley bus provided by Northeast Charter Tours. A tour guide will point out local attractions and provide information at the tour stops. The tour will include a short walking tour across the Androscoggin River and through city parks.

Reservations and payment are required ahead of time. For more information, call Museum L-A at 333-3881 and for a full itinerary go to museumla.org. The tour is expected to end by 7:30 p.m. after the dinner-show.

Museum L-A is located in the Bates Mill Complex at 35 Canal St., in Lewiston. Its hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 333-3881.

