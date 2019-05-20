In response to Craig Bailey’s notice in the article of May 11, I have a difference of opinion in his statement that no other American Legion has full-time employees, operations or a lounge (“American Legion in Waterville to close lounge, eliminate regular hours“).
That is false, as Post 51 in Oakland does have all of these and has welcomed all of their members that have joined our Post.
Good luck to Commander Bailey.
Gary J. Grant
commander, Post 51
Oakland
