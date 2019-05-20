No one was seriously injured when two cars crashed at the intersection of Broadway and Cottage Road on Monday, leaving one vehicle on its side, South Portland police said.

Everyone involved was treated and released by EMTs at the scene, Lt. Tom Simonds said.

The crash was reported around 10 a.m. No charges were filed, Simonds said.

 

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
south portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.