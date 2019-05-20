No one was seriously injured when two cars crashed at the intersection of Broadway and Cottage Road on Monday, leaving one vehicle on its side, South Portland police said.
Everyone involved was treated and released by EMTs at the scene, Lt. Tom Simonds said.
The crash was reported around 10 a.m. No charges were filed, Simonds said.
