Police are searching for a 21-year-old Hollis man who walked away from his work-release job Monday.
Brandon Fletcher, who was incarcerated at the Community Corrections Center in Portland for a probation violation, was working at a job on Washington Avenue on Monday when he did not return from an authorized trip to a nearby convenience store, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.
Fletcher is considered a low-level offender. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Cumberland County Jail at 774-1444, or 774-5939.
